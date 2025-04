Resolving protracted subnational conflicts in Southeast Asia has been a challenge for decades. But there are recent signs of progress—a transformational peace in Aceh, a framework agreement in Mindanao, initial peace talks with ethnic insurgency groups in Myanmar, and tentative peace talks between the Thai government and southern insurgents. Is peace breaking out in Southeast Asia? John Brandon, Kelley Currie, and Steven Rood discussed. Vikram Nehru moderated.