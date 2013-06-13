The G8 Summit and U.S.-Russia Relations: Twitter Q&A with Dmitri Trenin

Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, participated in a live Twitter Q&A on the upcoming G8 summit, the meeting between Presidents Putin and Obama, and the future of U.S.-Russia relations.

Putin and Obama plan to meet at the G8 summit in Northern Ireland this month to discuss bilateral relations, missile defense, and the situations in Syria, Iran, and North Korea.

“This meeting and the next one in September before the G20 in St. Petersburg will determine whether the United States and Russia will be able to strike a productive relationship for the remainder of the Obama administration,” says Trenin.

