Chemical Weapons in Question

Has it become morally acceptable to allow the use of chemical weapons? How effective and sincere is the international community’s implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention?

Carnegie Europe was pleased to host H.E. Ahmet Üzümcü, director general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. He discussed the organization’s successes and ongoing challenges as it seeks to prohibit and prevent the use of chemical weapons in conflict. Carnegie Europe’s Sinan Ülgen moderated.