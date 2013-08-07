A New Political Generation in Japan

Due to technical difficulties, the recording of this event begins several minutes into Hiroaki Kuwajima's talk.

The upcoming House of Councillors elections will hold significant consequences for the shape of reform and legislation in Japan. In addition to being seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his majority Liberal Democratic Party, it also completes an election cycle that has seen an influx of new policymakers to the Japanese Diet.

Hiroaki Kuwajima provided post-election analysis with an emphasis on generational changes in Japanese politics and their potential impact on Japan’s political economy. James L. Schoff moderated.

Hiroaki Kuwajima

Hiroaki Kuwajima is the chief financial officer at Aoyama Shachu Corporation where, in addition to his role as CFO, he focuses on political advocacy and economic policy.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior associate in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japanese relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking.