event
Carnegie Europe

Beyond the Ballot Box: Advancing Democracy in Turkey

Wed. September 25th, 2013
Brussels

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has had an unprecedented string of election victories, launched major reforms, and improved social services, thanks to almost ten years of economic growth. Yet, the party’s increasingly authoritarian practices and restrictions on individual freedoms are at odds with its stated objective of establishing an advanced democracy. Popular discontent with the AKP’s suppressive policies erupted with major civil protests in May and June 2013.

Marc Pierini, Marietje Schaake, member of the European Parliament, and Sinan Ülgen addressed freedom of cultural expression and coexistence of lifestyles in Turkey—two issues that are crucial to the advancement of democracy in Turkey. Jan Techau moderated.

The discussion, hosted in cooperation with the Open Society Foundations—Turkey, marked the release of Pierini’s latest paper, Individual Freedoms in Turkey.

An Anadolu Kültür photo exhibition, “Views from Within: 2013 Gezi Park Protests,” followed the event.

DemocracyCivil SocietyMiddle EastTürkiyeEurope
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Marc Pierini

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Pierini is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective.

Marietje Schaake

Jan Techau

Director , Carnegie Europe

Techau was the director of Carnegie Europe, the European center of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Techau works on EU integration and foreign policy, transatlantic affairs, and German foreign and security policy.

Sinan Ülgen

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Sinan Ülgen is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on Turkish foreign policy, transatlantic relations, international trade, economic security, and digital policy.