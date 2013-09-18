Managing Expectations: Challenges Facing Abenomics

Following Japan’s House of Councillors election in July the Liberal Democratic Party’s ruling coalition enjoys a majority in both the upper and lower houses of parliament. Supporters see the coalition’s success as a strong endorsement of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s free-hand economic reforms. However, critics argue that serious challenges stand in the way including a shrinking domestic labor force, a rapidly aging population, and decreasing consumption.

Kosuke Motani, chief senior economist for the Japan Research Institute and senior advisor to the Development Bank of Japan, offered his views on Japan’s economy and Abenomics in light of the recent elections. Mireya Solís offered comments and James L. Schoff moderated. Yoshiake Abe gave brief introductory remarks.



This event was co-sponsored by the U.S.-Japan Research Institute.

