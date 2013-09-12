Twenty Years After Oslo: The Search for Israeli-Palestinian Peace

This panel explored the legacy of the Oslo process from the Palestinian, Israeli, and U.S. perspectives.

DOCXYZ52972DOCZYX

This panel explored the legacy of the Oslo process from the Palestinian, Israeli, and U.S. perspectives. Shai Feldman of Brandeis University explored the Israeli reaction, Leila Hilal of the New America Foundation spoke about the Palestinian perspective, and Shibley Telhami of the University of Maryland talked about the U.S. standpoint. Carnegie's Marwan Muasher moderated.

Shai Feldman

Shai Feldman is the Judy and Sidney Swartz director of the Crown Center for Middle East Studies and professor of politics at Brandeis University.

Leila Hilal

Leila Hilal is director of the Middle East Task Force at the New America Foundation.

Marwan Muasher

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East.

Shibley Telhami

Shibley Telhami is the Anwar Sadat Professor for Peace and Development at the University of Maryland, College Park, and non-resident senior fellow at the Saban Center at the Brookings Institution.