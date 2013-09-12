event

Twenty Years After Oslo: The Search for Israeli-Palestinian Peace

Thu. September 12th, 2013
Washington, DC

A panel of U.S. and regional experts assessed the legacy of the 1993 Oslo Accords and the outlook for progress toward peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Thu. September 12th, 2013 8:15 AM - 12:00 PM EST

The Legacy of the Oslo Process

This panel explored the legacy of the Oslo process from the Palestinian, Israeli, and U.S. perspectives. Shai Feldman of Brandeis University explored the Israeli reaction, Leila Hilal of the New America Foundation spoke about the Palestinian perspective, and Shibley Telhami of the University of Maryland talked about the U.S. standpoint. Carnegie's Marwan Muasher moderated.

Shai Feldman

Shai Feldman is the Judy and Sidney Swartz director of the Crown Center for Middle East Studies and professor of politics at Brandeis University.

Leila Hilal

Leila Hilal is director of the Middle East Task Force at the New America Foundation. 

Marwan Muasher

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East.

Shibley Telhami

Shibley Telhami is the Anwar Sadat Professor for Peace and Development at the University of Maryland, College Park, and non-resident senior fellow at the Saban Center at the Brookings Institution.

Leila Hilal

Thu. September 12th, 2013 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM EST

Prospects for the Future

This panel explored on the future of the Israeli-Palestinian relationship twenty years after the Olso accords were signed.

Ambassador Daniel C. Kurtzer of Princeton University moderated a discussion on the future of the Israeli-Palestinian relationship twenty years after the Olso accords were signed. Geffrey Aronson of the Foundation for Middle East Peace , Carnegie's Nathan J. Brown, and Canegie's Yezid Sayigh discussed if the Olso accords are providing opportunities for progress on peace talks today.

Geoffrey Aronson

Geoffrey Aronson is the director of research and publications at the Foundation for Middle East Peace in Washington, DC. 

Nathan J. Brown

Nathan J. Brown is a professor of political science and international affairs at George Washington University.

Ambassador Daniel C. Kurtzer

Ambassador Daniel C. Kurtzer is a lecturer and S. Daniel Abraham professor in Middle Eastern policy studies at Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public & International Affairs.

Yezid Sayigh

Yezid Sayigh is a senior associate at the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut.

 

Geoffrey Aronson

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Nathan J. Brown

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Nathan J. Brown, a professor of political science and international affairs at George Washington University, is a distinguished scholar and author of nine books on Arab politics and governance, as well as editor of five books.

Yezid Sayigh

Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yezid Sayigh is a senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where he leads the program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States (CMRAS). His work focuses on the comparative political and economic roles of Arab armed forces, the impact of war on states and societies, the politics of postconflict reconstruction and security sector transformation in Arab transitions, and authoritarian resurgence.

Daniel Kurtzer

Daniel Kurtzer is a former U.S. ambassador to Egypt and Israel and current S. Daniel Abraham professor of Middle East policy studies at Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs. He also served as a speechwriter and member of secretary of state George P. Shultz’s Policy Planning Staff and served as deputy assistant secretary for near Eastern affairs and principal deputy assistant secretary for intelligence and research.

Leila Hilal

Shibley Telhami

Geoffrey Aronson

Shai Feldman