Twenty Years After Oslo: The Search for Israeli-Palestinian Peace

A panel of U.S. and regional experts assessed the legacy of the 1993 Oslo Accords and the outlook for progress toward peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
The Legacy of the Oslo Process
This panel explored the legacy of the Oslo process from the Palestinian, Israeli, and U.S. perspectives. Shai Feldman of Brandeis University explored the Israeli reaction, Leila Hilal of the New America Foundation spoke about the Palestinian perspective, and Shibley Telhami of the University of Maryland talked about the U.S. standpoint. Carnegie's Marwan Muasher moderated.
Shai Feldman
Shai Feldman is the Judy and Sidney Swartz director of the Crown Center for Middle East Studies and professor of politics at Brandeis University.
Leila Hilal
Leila Hilal is director of the Middle East Task Force at the New America Foundation.
Marwan Muasher
Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East.
Shibley Telhami
Shibley Telhami is the Anwar Sadat Professor for Peace and Development at the University of Maryland, College Park, and non-resident senior fellow at the Saban Center at the Brookings Institution.
Prospects for the Future
This panel explored on the future of the Israeli-Palestinian relationship twenty years after the Olso accords were signed.
Ambassador Daniel C. Kurtzer of Princeton University moderated a discussion on the future of the Israeli-Palestinian relationship twenty years after the Olso accords were signed. Geffrey Aronson of the Foundation for Middle East Peace , Carnegie's Nathan J. Brown, and Canegie's Yezid Sayigh discussed if the Olso accords are providing opportunities for progress on peace talks today.
Geoffrey Aronson
Geoffrey Aronson is the director of research and publications at the Foundation for Middle East Peace in Washington, DC.
Nathan J. Brown
Nathan J. Brown is a professor of political science and international affairs at George Washington University.
Ambassador Daniel C. Kurtzer
Ambassador Daniel C. Kurtzer is a lecturer and S. Daniel Abraham professor in Middle Eastern policy studies at Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public & International Affairs.
Yezid Sayigh
Yezid Sayigh is a senior associate at the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut.
