Twitter Q&A—View From Moscow: G20 Summit and the Syria Crisis

Fri. September 6th, 2013
Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, participated in a live Twitter Q&A on the situation in Syria, the G20 summit, and the U.S.-Russia relations.

The crisis in Syria has deepened with the accusation of the use of chemical weapons by the Assad government. It is also on the point of being widened after the decision by U.S. President Barack Obama to use force against Damascus. The Syrian war has deepened divisions within the international community and within individual countries. These divisions are likely to dominate the G20 summit in St. Petersburg. They are particularly felt in the relationship between the United States and Russia, which have become much more contentious than consensual. The “reset” being history, Moscow is in the process of redefining and rebalancing its foreign policy writ large.

