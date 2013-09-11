event
Unfinished Business: Merkel’s Germany and Europe’s Future

Wed. September 11th, 2013
Brussels

The German federal election will have enormous repercussions for the EU. No matter who wins, the Chancellor will be tested on three main issues: the survival of the euro; stabilizing Europe’s increasingly volatile neighborhoods; and resetting relationships with an ever more distant Russia and non-committal United States.

In the run-up to the election, Judy Dempsey and Gideon Rachman raised the unanswered questions Angela Merkel has left looming over Germany and, consequently, Europe. Jan Techau moderated.

The discussion marked the release of Dempsey’s latest paper, Merkel’s Unfinished Business: Why Germany Needs to Act Strategically.

Judy Dempsey

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Dempsey is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie Europe

Gideon Rachman

Gideon Rachman is a chief foreign affairs commentator for the Financial Times.

Jan Techau

Former Director, Carnegie Europe

Techau was the director of Carnegie Europe, the European center of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Techau works on EU integration and foreign policy, transatlantic affairs, and German foreign and security policy.