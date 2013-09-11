Unfinished Business: Merkel’s Germany and Europe’s Future

The German federal election will have enormous repercussions for the EU. No matter who wins, the Chancellor will be tested on three main issues: the survival of the euro; stabilizing Europe’s increasingly volatile neighborhoods; and resetting relationships with an ever more distant Russia and non-committal United States.

In the run-up to the election, Judy Dempsey and Gideon Rachman raised the unanswered questions Angela Merkel has left looming over Germany and, consequently, Europe. Jan Techau moderated.

The discussion marked the release of Dempsey’s latest paper, Merkel’s Unfinished Business: Why Germany Needs to Act Strategically.