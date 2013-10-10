event
Carnegie China

U.S.-China: Achieving New Models for Great Power Relations

Thu. October 10th, 2013
Beijing

IMGXYZ4550IMGZYXThe Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy and Tsinghua University's Student Association for Global Affairs hosted former U.S. national security advisor Stephen J. Hadley to give a lecture entitled, "U.S.-China: Achieving New Models for Great Power Relations." In his speech, Hadley explained why, given the history of U.S.-China relations over the past four decades, "we need a new framework now for our relationship." Hadley described the six basic characteristics he believes should serve as the foundation of this "new model", why this “new model” is achievable, and what potential pitfalls are most likely to threaten its realization. Finally, Hadley explained what additional steps could be taken by both nations to increase the likelihood of achieving this “new model” of relations. In the talk, Hadley emphasized that at the center of this new model of relations should be cooperation on global issues, a new element in the relationship in light of China's recent achievements in economic development, which can benefit China, the United States, and the entire international community.

 

Foreign PolicySecurityArms ControlEconomyNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaChina
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Zhao Kejin

Former Resident Scholar, Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy

Zhao Kejin was a resident scholar at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center until June 2020.

Stephen Hadley

Stephen Hadley is a principal of Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC, an international strategic consulting firm founded with Condoleezza Rice, Robert Gates, and Anja Manuel. He is an Executive Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the Atlantic Council and is also the former Board Chair of the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), where he continues to serve on the Board of Directors.

Paul Haenle

Former Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair, Carnegie China

Paul Haenle held the Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is a visiting senior research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore. He served as the White House China director on the National Security Council staffs of former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.