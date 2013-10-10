IMGXYZ4550IMGZYXThe Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy and Tsinghua University's Student Association for Global Affairs hosted former U.S. national security advisor Stephen J. Hadley to give a lecture entitled, "U.S.-China: Achieving New Models for Great Power Relations." In his speech, Hadley explained why, given the history of U.S.-China relations over the past four decades, "we need a new framework now for our relationship." Hadley described the six basic characteristics he believes should serve as the foundation of this "new model", why this “new model” is achievable, and what potential pitfalls are most likely to threaten its realization. Finally, Hadley explained what additional steps could be taken by both nations to increase the likelihood of achieving this “new model” of relations. In the talk, Hadley emphasized that at the center of this new model of relations should be cooperation on global issues, a new element in the relationship in light of China's recent achievements in economic development, which can benefit China, the United States, and the entire international community.



