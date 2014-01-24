Indonesia Votes: Processes, Actors, and Scenarios

Indonesia—the world’s most populous Muslim nation and its third largest democracy—will head to the polls this year to elect national and local legislatures as well as a new president. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, president since 2004, will step down after his mandatory two terms in office, and the race to replace him is wide open.

As part of the Carnegie Endowment's continuing Indonesia Votes series, Marcus Mietzner discussed the background to the elections, what is at stake, the principal actors, and possible outcomes. Vikram Nehru moderated the discussion.

Marcus Mietzner

Marcus Mietzner is senior lecturer at the College of Asia and the Pacific at the Australian National University in Canberra. His research focuses on the political role of the military, political parties, and electoral politics in Southeast Asia, particularly Indonesia.

Vikram Nehru

Vikram Nehru is a senior associate in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. An expert on development economics, growth, poverty reduction, debt sustainability, governance, and the performance and prospects of East Asia, his research focuses on the economic, political, and strategic issues confronting Asia, particularly Southeast Asia.