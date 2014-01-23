Japan in 2014: A Look at the Year Ahead

Panelists discussed the possibilities and challenges of the relations between United States, Japan, and other Asian countries, particularly in regional politics and security.

Panelists discussed the possibilities and challenges of the relations between United States, Japan, and other Asian countries, particularly in regional politics and security. The discussion was moderated by Carnegie’s James L. Schoff and panelists included Chris Johnstone, director for Northeast Asia at the office of the Secretary of Defense, Dr. Satoru Mori of Hosei University and George Washington University, and Andrew Oros of Washington College and the East-West Center in Washington.