Roundtable on Government Crisis in Turkey

The corruption scandal which broke in December 2013 has rocked Turkish politics and weakened the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) led by Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Upcoming elections will be a test of Erdoğan’s continued political strength, which has also been shaken by an increasingly vocal opposition and mounting economic challenges.

Carnegie Europe’s Sinan Ülgen analyzed potential scenarios moving forward and the role of external actors in the ongoing political drama. He touched on a variety of aspects of the crisis, including domestic politics, foreign policy, and economic concerns. Carnegie’s Thomas de Waal provided additional insight, and Carnegie’s Cornelius Adebahr moderated the event.

Domestic Politics

Impact of Scandal : The recent corruption scandal has undermined one of the key selling points of the ruling party, which initially came to power by campaigning against Turkey’s history of nepotism, explained Ülgen. However, due to a lack of reliable polling data, it is impossible to draw meaningful conclusions on the scandal’s short-term effects.



: The outcome of the March 30 vote will also determine Erdoğan’s upcoming political moves, Ülgen said. Prior to the scandal, he was considering a run for the presidency, but that plan has now been thrown into doubt. Still, he remains–for the moment–the most powerful politician in Turkey, with no serious contender in sight. Opposition Prospects: Turkish society’s center-right orientation limits the potential for the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) to win big in national elections, Ülgen said. Nevertheless, the margin between the AKP and the opposition has been decreasing since the onset of the scandal.

External Relations

Lack of Emphasis : Prime Minister Erdoğan remains primarily focused on domestic politics at the expense of foreign policy, Ülgen argued. Erdoğan is a strong believer in the supremacy of the “national will” as determined by elections, which he believes should not be encumbered by excessive checks and balances (e.g. a “too” independent judiciary).



Economic Perfect Storm

A combination of external pressures, poor policy choices, and decreasing confidence has contributed to the buildup of a “perfect storm” that threatens to halt Turkish economic progress, warned Ülgen.

External Pressures : The U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to taper its quantitative easing strategy could undermine the recent Turkish growth model, which has been predicated on the availability of cheap global capital.



The next several months will be a critical juncture for the future of Turkish politics as Erdoğan and the AKP seek to mitigate the damage done by the corruption scandal, panelists concluded. Erdoğan must be careful, however, to ensure that his political maneuvering does not continue to jeopardize what has until recently been viewed as a successful tenure on the international and economic fronts.