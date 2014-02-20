The Myth of ASEAN Centrality

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) occupies a central position in Southeast Asia’s institutional architecture, with a broad mandate to promote economic, security, and socio-cultural cooperation. But recent challenges, including heightened tensions in the South China Sea, have cast doubt on ASEAN’s ability to provide a common strategic vision for its ten members.

Donald Weatherbee discussed ASEAN’s importance to Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific, its role in developing an effective economic and security community, and how this community will fare given rapid shifts in Asia’s balance of power. Carnegie’s Vikram Nehru moderated the discussion.



This event was cosponsored by the United States-Indonesia Society and the Johns Hopkins University SAIS Southeast Asia Studies Program

Donald Weatherbee

Donald Weatherbee is the Donald S. Russell distinguished professor emeritus at the University of South Carolina. He has lectured at and consulted with government and academic institutions throughout Southeast Asia, and in 2013 was a visiting professorial fellow at the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore.

Vikram Nehru

Vikram Nehru is a senior associate in the Carnegie Asia Program. An expert on development economics, growth, poverty reduction, debt sustainability, governance, and the performance and prospects of East Asia, his research focuses on the economic, political, and strategic issues confronting Asia, particularly Southeast Asia.