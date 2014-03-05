Closing Space in Democracy and Human Rights Support

Restrictive actions against domestic civil society groups, and against international support for them, are multiplying and intensifying around the world. The scope of this phenomenon is wider than is commonly understood, and the causes are more complex. Responding effectively is a crucial challenge for the community of international actors committed to fostering democracy and human rights globally—one the community is only starting to meet.

Benjamin Rhodes joined Thomas Carothers for a discussion moderated by Jessica T. Mathews marking the launch of the report Closing Space: Democracy and Human Rights Support Under Fire, co-authored by Carothers and Saskia Brechenmacher.

