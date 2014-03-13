Resetting the European Neighborhood Policy

Through its European Neighborhood Policy (ENP), the EU aims to support the structural transformation of its Eastern and Southern neighborhoods, promoting democracy, the rule of law, and successful market economies. Now, a decade after its launch, it is clear that the ENP is just not working.

At the onset of a crucial year for the EU, Carnegie Europe hosted an event to launch visiting scholar Stefan Lehne’s latest paper, “Time to Reset the European Neighborhood Policy.” The paper identifies the steps the EU’s new leadership must take to salvage the project, pull together its instruments and assets, and make a meaningful contribution to the stability and development of neighboring regions.

Lehne was joined by Pierre Vimont, executive secretary general of the European External Action Service, and Rosa Balfour, senior policy analyst at the European Policy Center. Anton La Guardia, EU correspondent for the Economist, moderated.