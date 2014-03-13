event
Resetting the European Neighborhood Policy

Thu. March 13th, 2014
Brussels

Through its European Neighborhood Policy (ENP), the EU aims to support the structural transformation of its Eastern and Southern neighborhoods, promoting democracy, the rule of law, and successful market economies. Now, a decade after its launch, it is clear that the ENP is just not working.

At the onset of a crucial year for the EU, Carnegie Europe hosted an event to launch visiting scholar Stefan Lehne’s latest paper, “Time to Reset the European Neighborhood Policy.” The paper identifies the steps the EU’s new leadership must take to salvage the project, pull together its instruments and assets, and make a meaningful contribution to the stability and development of neighboring regions.

Lehne was joined by Pierre Vimont, executive secretary general of the European External Action Service, and Rosa Balfour, senior policy analyst at the European Policy Center. Anton La Guardia, EU correspondent for the Economist, moderated.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Rosa Balfour is the director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy.

Anton La Guardia

Stefan Lehne

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Lehne is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on the post–Lisbon Treaty development of the European Union’s foreign policy, with a specific focus on relations between the EU and member states.

Pierre Vimont

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Vimont is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe. His research focuses on the European Neighborhood Policy, transatlantic relations, and French foreign policy.