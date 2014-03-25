A Battle for Pluralism in the Arab World

Three years after the Arab world was rocked by the uprisings that brought down longstanding autocratic regimes in Tunisia and Egypt, the region remains embroiled in a transformational struggle for the future. The long-term historical process of building institutions and societies capable of responding to Arab citizens’ longing for freedom and opportunity has begun. Success will be measured in years and decades, not weeks. Only through the painstaking process of constructing an Arab world defined by pluralism and tolerance can this dream be realized.

Carnegie’s Marwan Muasher offered his perspective, sharing insights from over two decades as a diplomat, practitioner, and scholar of the region detailed in his new book, The Second Arab Awakening and the Battle for Pluralism (Yale University Press, 2014). Carnegie’s Jan Techau moderated.

Marwan Muasher

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Jan Techau

Jan Techau is the director of Carnegie Europe. He is a noted expert on EU integration and foreign policy, transatlantic affairs, and German foreign and security policy.