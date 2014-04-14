A Complicated Arrangement: India and the United States Since 1947

Over the last two decades, the U.S.-India relationship has evolved from one of mutual suspicion to one of strategic partnership. Yet, as the arrest of an Indian consular official for alleged visa fraud in December demonstrated, the relationship between the two great democracies is still a work in progress.

A new book by Rudra Chaudhuri, Forged in Crisis: India and the United States Since 1947 (Oxford University Press, 2014), examines a series of crises that led to far-reaching changes in India’s approach to the United States. Chaudhuri discussed the findings of his book—described by the Financial Times as a “nuanced guide to the tortuous course of relations between two great democracies”—highlighting how India has sought to balance nonalignment with the pursuit of its material interests. George Perkovich, author of India’s Nuclear Bomb: The Impact on Global Proliferation (University of California Press, 1999), offered his thoughts. Milan Vaishnav moderated.

Rudra Chaudhuri

Rudra Chaudhuri is a lecturer in strategic studies and South Asian security in the Department of War Studies and the India Institute of King’s College London.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is vice president for studies and director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Milan Vaishnav

Milan Vaishnav is an associate in the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.