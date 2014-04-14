event

A Complicated Arrangement: India and the United States Since 1947

Mon. April 14th, 2014
Washington, DC

Over the last two decades, the U.S.-India relationship has evolved from one of mutual suspicion to one of strategic partnership. Yet, as the arrest of an Indian consular official for alleged visa fraud in December demonstrated, the relationship between the two great democracies is still a work in progress.

A new book by Rudra Chaudhuri, Forged in Crisis: India and the United States Since 1947 (Oxford University Press, 2014), examines a series of crises that led to far-reaching changes in India’s approach to the United States. Chaudhuri discussed the findings of his book—described by the Financial Times as  a “nuanced guide to the tortuous course of relations between two great democracies”—highlighting how India has sought to balance nonalignment with the pursuit of its material interests. George Perkovich, author of India’s Nuclear Bomb: The Impact on Global Proliferation (University of California Press, 1999), offered his thoughts. Milan Vaishnav moderated.

Rudra Chaudhuri

Rudra Chaudhuri is a lecturer in strategic studies and South Asian security in the Department of War Studies and the India Institute of King’s College London.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is vice president for studies and director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Milan Vaishnav

Milan Vaishnav is an associate in the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Foreign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesSouth AsiaIndia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.

Milan Vaishnav

Director and Senior Fellow, South Asia Program

Milan Vaishnav is a senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program and the host of the Grand Tamasha podcast at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His primary research focus is the political economy of India, and he examines issues such as corruption and governance, state capacity, distributive politics, and electoral behavior. He also conducts research on the Indian diaspora.

Rudra Chaudhuri

Director, Carnegie India

Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India. His research focuses on the diplomatic history of South Asia, contemporary security issues, and the important role of emerging technologies and digital public infrastructure in diplomacy, statecraft, and development. He and his team at Carnegie India chair and convene the Global Technology Summit, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.