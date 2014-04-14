Restrictive actions against domestic civil society groups, and against international support for them, are multiplying and intensifying around the world. The scope of this phenomenon is wider than is commonly understood, and the causes are more complex. Responding effectively is a crucial challenge for the community of international actors committed to fostering democracy and human rights globally—one the community is only starting to meet.

Stavros Lambrinidis, EU Special Representative for Human Rights, joined Tom Carothers for a discussion moderated by Jan Techau marking the launch of the report Closing Space: Democracy and Human Rights Support Under Fire, co-authored by Carothers and Saskia Brechenmacher.

Stavros Lambrinidis

Stavros Lambrinidis is the European Union's Special Representative for Human Rights.

Thomas Carothers

Thomas Carothers is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he directs the Democracy and Rule of Law Program.

Jan Techau

Jan Techau is the director of Carnegie Europe. He is a noted expert on EU integration and foreign policy, transatlantic affairs, and German foreign and security policy.