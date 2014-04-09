Youth Inclusion in Morocco: A Discussion With Minister Mohamed Ouzzine

Moroccan Minister of Youth and Sports Mohamed Ouzzine discussed the challenges facing young people in Morocco, including the high unemployment rate and corresponding lack of economic opportunities. He considered how this has led to disillusionment with politics and outline the efforts in place to address these challenges and give young people a stake in Morocco’s political process and reforms.

Gloria La Cava provided a perspective from the World Bank on recent developments in response to the minister. Carnegie’s Intissar Fakir moderated.

Mohamed Ouzzine was appointed minister for youth and sports of the Kingdom of Morocco in 2012. A member of the Popular Movement party, he served as secretary of state for foreign affairs between 2009 and 2012.

Gloria La Cava is co-coordinator for the World Bank’s Middle East and North Africa region youth program. She served as youth regional coordinator in Europe and Central Asia between 2002 and 2008.

Intissar Fakir is editor in chief of Sada, Carnegie’s online journal that brings together new voices on the Arab world in Arabic and English. Her professional experience has focused primarily on the Middle East and North Africa and issues of political reform, democratization, and socioeconomic development.