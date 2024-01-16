Intissar Fakir was a fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on political, security, and economic change in Morocco and other North African countries. Her research examines political Islam trends, local governance, social mobilization, and foreign policy. She is also the editor in chief of Sada, Carnegie’s Middle East online journal.

Previously, she was the managing editor of the Arab Reform Bulletin, the precursor to Sada, at Carnegie. She has also served as special assistant to the vice president for strategy and policy at the National Endowment for Democracy. She has worked on implementing democracy and education assistance programs in the North Africa and the Middle East. She has consulted for a number of organizations and companies and has written for numerous publications and news outlets in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.