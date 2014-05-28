event

One Year After Sunnylands: Assessing the U.S.-China Relationship

Wed. May 28th, 2014
Washington, DC

President Obama’s recent visit to Asia underscored the importance of the U.S.-China relationship and the challenge of managing it in the context of increasing interdependence, but also tension and mistrust. Both countries have strong incentives to find ways to operationalize a new type of major country relationship so that differences do not derail cooperation on a broad spectrum of bilateral and global issues. 

Highlighting four years of partnership between the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Tsinghua University’s Department of International Relations, Yan Xuetong and Sun Xuefeng joined Paul Haenle and Yukon Huang to discuss the evolving U.S.-China relationship. George Perkovich moderated. 

Political ReformEconomyTradeSecurityForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaChina
event speakers

Yan Xuetong

President, Carnegie China Management Board, Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy

Yan Xuetong was president of the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center Management Board until June 2020.

Sun Xuefeng

Resident Scholar, Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy

Sun Xuefeng was a resident scholar at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center until June 2020.

Paul Haenle

Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair, Carnegie China

Paul Haenle held the Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is a visiting senior research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore. He served as the White House China director on the National Security Council staffs of former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Yukon Huang

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Huang is a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program where his research focuses on China’s economy and its regional and global impact.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.