Where Next for Japan’s Economic Revitalization?

Japan is beginning to emerge from its prolonged economic stagnation following the success of Abenomics. But successful implementation of the administration’s action plan, adopted in January, is critical for sustained economic revitalization.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, senior vice minister of Japan’s Cabinet Office, discussed the progress in the structural reforms outlined in the plan. He also addressed the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade negotiation and its potential to positively impact Japan and the region. Former State Department and White House adviser Matthew P. Goodman provided comments from a U.S. perspective, and Carnegie’s James L. Schoff moderated.

This event was cosponsored by the U.S.-Japan Research Institute

Yasutoshi Nishimura

Yasutoshi Nishimura is the senior vice minister of the Japan’s Cabinet Office, where he is responsible for economic revitalization, economic and fiscal policy, social and tax policy reform, and TPP negotiations. He previously served as parliamentary vice-minister of foreign affairs.

Matthew P. Goodman

Matthew P. Goodman holds the William E. Simon Chair in political economy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, where he examines current issues in international economic policy, with a particular focus on the Asia-Pacific. Previously, Goodman was White House coordinator for Asia-Pacific economic cooperation and the East Asia Summit.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior associate in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japanese relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking.