Book Launch of Getting India Back on Track: An Action Agenda for Reform

Wed. June 25th, 2014
Washington, DC

India has fallen far and fast from the runaway growth rates it enjoyed in the first decade of the twenty-first century. The recent election results have demonstrated a nationwide desire to reverse this trend. 

Edited by Bibek Debroy, Ashley J. Tellis, and Reece Trevor, Getting India Back on Track contains analyses and prescriptions from some of India’s most incisive analysts for how the country can return to the path of high, sustained growth and international success.

Agenda

2:302:35 p.m.
Welcome and Introduction

  • Jessica T. Mathews, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

2:353:35 p.m.
Panel 1: Success at Last? Pursuing Economic Reform

  • Moderator: Ashley J. Tellis, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
  • Bibek Debroy, Center for Policy Research
  • Arvind Panagariya, Columbia University

3:353:45 p.m.
Break

3:454:45 p.m.
Panel 2: Inside and Outside—The Unfinished Agenda 

  • Moderator: Marshall Bouton, Asia Society Policy Institute
  • Ashley J. Tellis, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
  • Milan Vaishnav, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Copies of the book will be available for purchase. Read the introduction by Ashley J. Tellis here

Marshall Bouton

Bibek Debroy

Jessica Tuchman Mathews

Distinguished Fellow

Mathews is a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She served as Carnegie’s president for 18 years.

Arvind Panagariya

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Milan Vaishnav

Director and Senior Fellow, South Asia Program

Milan Vaishnav is a senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program and the host of the Grand Tamasha podcast at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His primary research focus is the political economy of India, and he examines issues such as corruption and governance, state capacity, distributive politics, and electoral behavior. He also conducts research on the Indian diaspora.