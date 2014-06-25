Book Launch of Getting India Back on Track: An Action Agenda for Reform

India has fallen far and fast from the runaway growth rates it enjoyed in the first decade of the twenty-first century. The recent election results have demonstrated a nationwide desire to reverse this trend.

Edited by Bibek Debroy, Ashley J. Tellis, and Reece Trevor, Getting India Back on Track contains analyses and prescriptions from some of India’s most incisive analysts for how the country can return to the path of high, sustained growth and international success.

Agenda

Welcome and Introduction

Jessica T. Mathews, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Panel 1: Success at Last? Pursuing Economic Reform

Moderator: Ashley J. Tellis, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Bibek Debroy, Center for Policy Research

Arvind Panagariya, Columbia University

Panel 2: Inside and Outside—The Unfinished Agenda

Moderator: Marshall Bouton, Asia Society Policy Institute

Ashley J. Tellis, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Milan Vaishnav, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Copies of the book will be available for purchase. Read the introduction by Ashley J. Tellis here.

Marshall M. Bouton

Marshall M. Bouton is president emeritus of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. Bouton is currently interim director of the Asia Society Policy Institute and a senior fellow at the Center for the Advanced Study of India at the University of Pennsylvania.

Bibek Debroy

Bibek Debroy is a professor at the Center for Policy Research, New Delhi. He has worked in academia, industry chambers, and for the government, including in leadership positions in the Legal Adjustments and Reforms for Globalizing the Economy project and the Commission on Legal Empowerment of the Poor. Debroy is the author of several books, papers, and articles.

Jessica T. Mathews

Jessica T. Mathews is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Before her appointment in 1997, her career included posts in both the executive and legislative branches of government, in management and research in the nonprofit arena, and in journalism and science policy.

Arvind Panagariya

Arvind Panagariya is the Jagdish Bhagwati Professor of Indian Political Economy in the Department of International and Public Affairs and of Economics at Columbia University. He was previously a professor of economics and co-director of the Center for International and Public Affairs at the University of Maryland, College Park, and the chief economist of the Asian Development Bank.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace specializing in international security, defense, and Asian strategic issues.

Milan Vaishnav

Milan Vaishnav is an associate in the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he coordinates Carnegie’s India Decides 2014 initiative.