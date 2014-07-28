Nuclear Politics on the Korean Peninsula

The evolving security environment around the Korean Peninsula presents new challenges and opportunities for addressing the North Korean nuclear threat. What do South Koreans expect from Beijing after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Seoul? What do South Korean aspirations for full nuclear fuel cycle capabilities mean for dealing with North Korea and for the balance of power in the region? What do these trends mean for the U.S.-ROK alliance?

This event was co-sponsored by the Korea Economic Institute.

Agenda

3:00–3:05 p.m.

Welcome and Opening Remarks

Douglas H. Paal, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Donald Manzullo, Korea Economic Institute

3:05–3:45 p.m.

Nuclear Challenges in Northeast Asia: Balance of Power or Balance of Terror? A Conversation With Park Jin

Moderator: Douglas H. Paal, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Park Jin, former Chairman of the Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Unification Committee, South Korean National Assembly

3:45–5:15 p.m.

The North Korea Dilemma: Regional Politics in Tackling Common Challenges

Moderator: Duyeon Kim, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Choi Kang, Asan Institute for Policy Studies

Lee Chung-min, Yonsei University

James L. Schoff, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Troy Stangarone, Korea Economic Institute

Choi Kang

Choi Kang is vice president of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies. He holds several government advisory memberships, and served in South Korea’s National Security Council Secretariat as senior director for policy planning and coordination (1998-2002). Choi was a delegate to the Four Party Talks.

Lee Chung-min

Lee Chung-min is a professor at the Yonsei University Graduate School of International Studies and the Park Geun-hye administration’s ambassador for national security affairs as of June 2013. He served as ambassador for international security affairs (2010-2011), and has served on various government advisory committees.

Donald Manzullo

Donald Manzullo is the president and chief executive officer of the Korea Economic Institute. He represented the 16th District of Illinois in the U.S. House of Representatives for twenty years, chairing both the House Small Business Committee and the Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific for the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Park Jin

Park Jin is a Wilson Center global fellow and chair professor at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies Graduate School of International and Area Studies, and executive president of the Asia Future Institute. He was a three-term national assemblyman in the former Grand National Party (now Saenuri Party) and the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Unification Committee at the South Korean National Assembly.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior associate in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace with an expertise on Japan. He previously served as senior adviser for East Asia policy at the U.S. Office of the Secretary of Defense, and as director of Asia Pacific Studies at the Institute for Foreign Policy Analysis (IFPA).

Troy Stangarone

Troy Stangarone is the senior director of congressional affairs and trade for the Korea Economic Institute (KEI). He was a 2012-2013 Council on Foreign Relations International Affairs Fellow in Seoul and previously worked for Senator Robert G. Torricelli of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Senate Finance Committee.

Duyeon Kim

Duyeon Kim is an associate in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She was previously the senior fellow and deputy director of nonproliferation at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, and earlier served as the foreign ministry correspondent and unification ministry correspondent for Arirang TV, covering the Six Party Talks.

Douglas H. Paal

Douglas H. Paal is vice president for studies and Asia program director at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as vice chairman of JPMorgan Chase International, and was on the National Security Council staffs of Presidents Reagan and George H. W. Bush between 1986 and 1993 as director of Asian Affairs and then as senior director and special assistant to the president.