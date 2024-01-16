



Duyeon Kim is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Duyeon Kim was an associate in the Nuclear Policy Program and Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, based in Seoul. An expert on nuclear nonproliferation, diplomacy, and Northeast Asia, her research currently focuses on nuclear, security, and geopolitical issues on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia.

Prior to joining Carnegie, Kim worked as a senior fellow and deputy director of nuclear nonproliferation at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation in Washington, DC.

Kim has written for major publications including the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, World Politics Review, and the New York Times. She has also been interviewed by CBS, BBC, AFP TV, South Korea’s KBS, and China’s Xinhua News Agency.

Kim was previously the foreign ministry correspondent and unification ministry correspondent for South Korea’s Arirang TV, where she covered North Korea’s nuclear programs, the Six-Party Talks, inter-Korean relations, Korea-U.S. relations, South Korean diplomacy and politics, U.S. foreign policy, and the United Nations. In this role she also sat down with numerous heads of state and senior officials in televised interviews.



