In Conversation With NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen

Mon. September 15th, 2014
Bibliothèque Solvay, Brussels

Carnegie Europe was honored to host NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen at a special event to mark the end of his mandate.

Rasmussen gave insights into the outcomes of the Wales summit, widely viewed as one of the most important summits in NATO’s sixty-five-year history. As the alliance is faced with multiple security challenges—from a revisionist Russia in the East to Islamic extremism to Europe’s South—Rasmussen offered his views on NATO’s future and the evolving roles and expectations of its members. Peter Spiegel, Brussels bureau chief for the Financial Times, moderated. Jan Techau provided introductory remarks.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen

Anders Fogh Rasmussen is the secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Peter Spiegel

Peter Spiegel is the Brussels bureau chief of the Financial Times.

Jan Techau

Jan Techau is the director of Carnegie Europe.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen

Peter Spiegel

The Financial Times

Jan Techau

Former Director, Carnegie Europe

Techau was the director of Carnegie Europe, the European center of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Techau works on EU integration and foreign policy, transatlantic affairs, and German foreign and security policy.