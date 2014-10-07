TTIP and Third Countries: Multilateralization or Balkanization?

The Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) initiative is a grand plan for revitalizing economic growth and enhancing international competitiveness. While Brussels and Washington work to reach a deal, large numbers of interested third countries—even major EU and U.S. trade partners—are left out. It is unclear how those countries will be able to become part of the agreement. This points not only to unexploited opportunities to extend the planned agreement’s reach across the whole Atlantic and European region, but also to significant risks of exclusion and international tensions.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a discussion of these issues, as explored in Sinan Ülgen’s latest paper, Locked In or Left Out? Transatlantic Trade Beyond Brussels and Washington. Sinan Ülgen was joined by Anabel Gonzales and Uri Dadusht. Ambassador Miriam Sapiro moderated the conversation.

Uri Dadush

Uri Dadush is a senior associate in Carnegie’s International Economics Program. He focuses on trends in the global economy, including international trade and migration. He was previously director of Economic Policy, Trade, and Global Prospects at the World Bank. He also served as president and CEO of the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Martin Raiser

Martin Raiser is the country director for Turkey of the World Bank. Since joining the World Bank in 2003, he has held positions as the country manager in Uzbekistan and economic adviser in Ukraine. He served as country director for Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova from 2008 until January 2012.

Sinan Ülgen

Sinan Ülgen is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe in Brussels. His research focuses on the implications of Turkish foreign policy for Europe and the United States, nuclear policy, and the security and economic aspects of the transatlantic relations.

Miriam Sapiro

Miriam Sapiro is a visiting fellow in the Global Economy and Development Program at the Brookings Institution. Ambassador Sapiro served as deputy U.S. trade representative from 2009 to 2014 and also as acting U.S. trade representative. She has over 25 years of experience in the public and private sectors.