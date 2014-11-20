event
Carnegie Europe

A New Ambition for Europe

Thu. November 20th, 2014
Brussels, Silken Berlaymont Brussels Hotel

Photos

Carnegie Europe was thrilled to host a special event to launch “A New Ambition for Europe: A Memo to the European Union Foreign Policy Chief.” Drawing on consultations with experts from around the world, this memo proposes a new strategy for turning Europe into a more effective international actor.

This event convened key European foreign affairs experts and officials for a debate about the opportunities and challenges topping Europe’s foreign policy agenda and how the EU’s new leadership team should tackle them.

Speakers included Marta Dassù, editor in chief of Aspenia and senior director of European affairs at the Aspen Institute, Robin Niblett, director of Chatham House, Jan Techau, director of Carnegie Europe, and Justin Vaïsse, director of policy planning staff at the French foreign ministry. Jessica Tuchman Mathews, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, provided opening remarks. Judy Dempsey, nonresident senior associate at Carnegie Europe and editor in chief of the Strategic Europe blog, moderated.

Marta Dassù

Marta Dassù is editor in chief of Aspenia and senior director of European affairs at the Aspen Institute.

Judy Dempsey

Judy Dempsey is a nonresident senior associate at Carnegie Europe and editor in chief of the Strategic Europe blog.

Robin Niblett

Robin Niblett is the director of Chatham House.

Jan Techau

Jan Techau is the director of Carnegie Europe.

Jessica Tuchman Mathews

Jessica Tuchman Mathews is the president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Justin Vaïsse

Justin Vaïsse is the director of policy planning staff at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign PolicyEurope
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
