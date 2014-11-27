event
EU-Russia Relations: Now in Permanent Crisis?

Thu. November 27th, 2014
Brussels

The cooling of relations between Russia and the West has been arguably the most important geopolitical event of 2014 for Europe. What started as Ukraine’s decision not to sign a political partnership accord with the EU led to Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the West’s imposition of sanctions on Moscow, and a relentless push toward violence in eastern Ukraine. As this turbulent year draws to a close, what are the prospects for Western-Russian ties in 2015? What steps could and should the two sides take to put their relationship back on track?

To address the future of Western-Russian relations, Carnegie Europe hosted a debate featuring Gwendolyn Sasse, nonresident associate at Carnegie Europe, and Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center. Jan Techau, director of Carnegie Europe, moderated.

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Sasse is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie Europe. Her research focuses on Eastern Europe, with a particular focus on Ukrainian politics and society, EU enlargement, and comparative democratization.

Former Director, Carnegie Europe

Techau was the director of Carnegie Europe, the European center of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Techau works on EU integration and foreign policy, transatlantic affairs, and German foreign and security policy.

Former Director, Carnegie Moscow Center

Trenin was director of the Carnegie Moscow Center from 2008 to early 2022.