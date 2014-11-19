As the Arab Spring unleashed major turmoil in the Middle East, European policy in the region was also shaken up. Now, three years after the uprisings began, new political and social fault lines have emerged. Islamic State militants are intent on carving out a caliphate, and order across the Middle East teeters. The EU must reconsider its strategic approach to long-term stability in Europe’s Southern neighborhood.

Carnegie Europe hosted an event to launch a new book by Richard Youngs, Europe in the New Middle East: Opportunity or Exclusion?, which examines the EU’s response to the Arab Spring.

Youngs was joined by co-speakers Christian Berger, director for the Middle East at the European External Action Service, and Nathan Brown, nonresident senior associate in Carnegie’s Middle East Program. Tom Nuttall, Charlemagne columnist for the Economist, moderated.

Christian Berger

Christian Berger is the director for North Africa, the Middle East, the Arabian Peninsula, Iran, and Iraq at the European External Action Service.

Nathan Brown

Nathan Brown is a nonresident senior associate in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Tom Nuttall

Tom Nuttall is the Charlemagne columnist for the Economist.

Richard Youngs

Richard Youngs is a senior associate in the Democracy and Rule of Law Program at Carnegie Europe.