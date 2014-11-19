event
Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Silver Bullet? Asking the Right Questions About Conventional Prompt Global Strike—Presentation of the Russian Edition

Wed. November 19th, 2014
Moscow

As the world powers develop non-nuclear weapons that can strike distant targets in a short period of time (Conventional Prompt Global Strike, or CPGS, weapons), it is important to raise awareness of this issue, while not trying to advocate for or against such weapons.

Silver Bullet? Asking the Right Questions About Conventional Prompt Global Strike, a report published in 2013 by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in DC, examines the issue of CPGS. Carnegie Moscow Center published the Russian edition of the report and hosted a presentation marked the release of it. During the event, Carnegie’s James M. Acton, the report’s author, spoke about developments in hypersonic conventional weaponry over the past year and its future prospects. Eugene Miasnikov, head of the Center for Arms Control, Energy, and Environmental Studies, provided comments. Carnegie Moscow’s Petr Topychkanov moderated.

SecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyNuclear PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaChinaRussia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

James M. Acton

Jessica T. Mathews Chair, Co-director, Nuclear Policy Program

Acton holds the Jessica T. Mathews Chair and is co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Eugene Miasnikov

Petr Topychkanov

Former Fellow, Nonproliferation Program, Moscow Center

Topychkanov was a fellow in the Carnegie Moscow Center’s Nonproliferation Program.