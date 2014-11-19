Silver Bullet? Asking the Right Questions About Conventional Prompt Global Strike—Presentation of the Russian Edition

As the world powers develop non-nuclear weapons that can strike distant targets in a short period of time (Conventional Prompt Global Strike, or CPGS, weapons), it is important to raise awareness of this issue, while not trying to advocate for or against such weapons.

Silver Bullet? Asking the Right Questions About Conventional Prompt Global Strike, a report published in 2013 by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in DC, examines the issue of CPGS. Carnegie Moscow Center published the Russian edition of the report and hosted a presentation marked the release of it. During the event, Carnegie’s James M. Acton, the report’s author, spoke about developments in hypersonic conventional weaponry over the past year and its future prospects. Eugene Miasnikov, head of the Center for Arms Control, Energy, and Environmental Studies, provided comments. Carnegie Moscow’s Petr Topychkanov moderated.