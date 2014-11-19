Recent political developments in Hungary have attracted wide attention and serious concern in international policy circles. These developments range from Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s July 26 declaration of intent to build an “illiberal new state” to the ongoing dispute between the Hungarian and Norwegian governments concerning Norwegian funding of Hungarian NGOs.

Hungary offers an important example of the problems that an apparently consolidated democracy can encounter. It also poses a test for the European Union and the United States on how to respond when democracy comes under stress in an EU member state.

To foster greater understanding of these issues, Carnegie hosted a symposium on “Understanding Hungary’s Political Path.”

The event featured Péter Krekó, director of Political Capital, an independent think tank based in Budapest; Stefánia Kapronczay, executive director of the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union; and Andrej Nosko, program manager of the Think Tank Fund of the Open Society Foundations. Thomas Carothers moderated a structured conversation with the three guests.

We strove to make this event useful both to persons who have a good knowledge of political developments in Hungary as well as those who would like to gain one.