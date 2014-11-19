event

Understanding Hungary’s Political Path

Wed. November 19th, 2014
Washington, DC

Recent political developments in Hungary have attracted wide attention and serious concern in international policy circles. These developments range from Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s July 26 declaration of intent to build an “illiberal new state” to the ongoing dispute between the Hungarian and Norwegian governments concerning Norwegian funding of Hungarian NGOs.

Hungary offers an important example of the problems that an apparently consolidated democracy can encounter. It also poses a test for the European Union and the United States on how to respond when democracy comes under stress in an EU member state.

To foster greater understanding of these issues, Carnegie hosted a symposium on “Understanding Hungary’s Political Path.”

The event featured Péter Krekó, director of Political Capital, an independent think tank based in Budapest; Stefánia Kapronczay, executive director of the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union; and Andrej Nosko, program manager of the Think Tank Fund of the Open Society Foundations. Thomas Carothers moderated a structured conversation with the three guests.

We strove to make this event useful both to persons who have a good knowledge of political developments in Hungary as well as those who would like to gain one.

Political ReformDemocracyForeign PolicyEastern EuropeWestern Europe
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Stefánia Kapronczay

Stefánia Kapronczay is director of the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union (HCLU) in Budapest, Hungary. She previously worked at HCLU as the Head of the Patient Rights Program and received her degree in international legal studies from Stanford University.

Péter Krekó

Péter Krekó is the Director of Political Capital Institute, a think-tank based in Budapest, Hungary. He is also an assistant professor at Eötvös Loránd University, and a co-chair of the EU Radicalisation Awareness Network Prevention working group.

Andrej Nosko

Andrej Nosko is a program manager at the Open Society Think Tank Fund, where he oversees the portfolio of project grants in European Union countries, and provides support for integration of new technologies and communications tools within the think tank community. His academic interests include the political economy of security and energy security policies of countries in transition, focusing on Central Europe.

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.