In 2014, Russia broke out of the post–Cold War order and openly challenged the U.S.-led international system. The new period of rivalry between the Kremlin and the West is likely to endure for years.

Carnegie’s Dmitri Trenin reviewed the momentous developments in Russia’s foreign relations since the beginning of 2014 and looked ahead to what the world might expect in 2015. Trenin also analyzed the impact of the Russian-Western relations on the global system.