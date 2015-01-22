Japan in 2015: A Look at the Year Ahead

Registration
The Japan-America Society of Washington, DC, in cooperation with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, and the National Association of Japan-America Societies presented a one-day symposium examining the big foreign and domestic policy challenges facing Japan in 2015. Top experts from think tanks, academia, government, and the nonprofit sector considered a broad range of issues from trade negotiations to regional diplomatic tensions, and from tax hikes to economic reform. Carnegie’s James L. Schoff moderated the opening panel on international prospects.
Welcome and Keynote
The private and public sectors are already taking steps to increase diversity in workplaces in Japan.
After an introduction to the conference, Sakie Fukushima, President of G&S Global Advisors, gave an address titled “Womenomics in Japan: How Much Progress Have We Made?” She argued for the importance of women to Japan’s economy, outlined what steps the private and public sectors were already taking to increase diversity in workplaces in Japan, and presented which crucial issues she believed would need to be addressed going forward.
Domestic Political, Economic and Social Developments: A Look Ahead
There are a number of key opportunities and challenges facing the Abe administration in 2015.
Panelists discussed the opportunities and challenges facing the Abe administration in 2015. These included such topics as upcoming local elections, Abenomics and Japan’s economic prospects, and improving ties with neighboring countries 70 years after the end of World War II. The discussion was moderated by Carnegie’s James L. Schoff and panelists included Keiko Iizuka, Washington bureau chief for the Yomiuri Shimbun, Richard Katz, editor-in-chief of The Oriental Economist Report, and Shihoko Goto from the Woodrow Wilson Center.
Japan, Asia, and the U.S.-Japan Relationship in 2015
How can Japan play a role in global and regional affairs going forward?
The second panel discussed 2015 for Japan in a global context. The discussion focused around how Japan could play a role in global and regional affairs going forward, especially as a key partner of the United States. Matthew P. Goodman of CSIS moderated, and the panelists included Emma Chanlett-Avery of the Congressional Research Service, Robin H. Sakoda from Armitage International, L.C., and Brian Harding, director for East and Southeast Asia at Center for American Progress.
