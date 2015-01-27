event
Carnegie Europe

Recharting EU-Turkey Relations

Tue. January 27th, 2015
Brussels

Following the leadership changes in the EU and both the election of a new president and the establishment of a new cabinet in Turkey, can the Turkey-EU relationship be revitalized? Maintaining the EU accession track is important, but regional developments also require closer cooperation on areas of mutual interest, from trade to counterterrorism to migration. Is such a relationship possible?

Carnegie’s Marc Pierini and Sinan Ülgen discussed their latest paper, entitled “A Moment of Opportunity in the EU-Turkey Relationship,” with Kati Piri, member of the European Parliament and rapporteur for Turkey. Aslı Aydıntaşbaş, journalist at the Turkish daily Milliyet, moderated.

Aslı Aydıntaşbaş

Aslı Aydıntaşbaş is a journalist at the Turkish daily Milliyet.

Marc Pierini

Marc Pierini is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe.

Kati Piri

Kati Piri is a member of the European Parliament and rapporteur for Turkey.

Sinan Ülgen

Sinan Ülgen is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe.

EUEuropeTürkiye
Marc Pierini

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Pierini is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective.

Kati Piri

Sinan Ülgen

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Sinan Ülgen is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on Turkish foreign policy, transatlantic relations, international trade, economic security, and digital policy.

Asli Aydıntaşbaş

European Council on Foreign Relations

Asli Aydıntaşbaş is a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.