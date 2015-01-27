Recharting EU-Turkey Relations

Following the leadership changes in the EU and both the election of a new president and the establishment of a new cabinet in Turkey, can the Turkey-EU relationship be revitalized? Maintaining the EU accession track is important, but regional developments also require closer cooperation on areas of mutual interest, from trade to counterterrorism to migration. Is such a relationship possible?

Carnegie’s Marc Pierini and Sinan Ülgen discussed their latest paper, entitled “A Moment of Opportunity in the EU-Turkey Relationship,” with Kati Piri, member of the European Parliament and rapporteur for Turkey. Aslı Aydıntaşbaş, journalist at the Turkish daily Milliyet, moderated.

Aslı Aydıntaşbaş

Aslı Aydıntaşbaş is a journalist at the Turkish daily Milliyet.

Marc Pierini

Marc Pierini is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe.

Kati Piri

Kati Piri is a member of the European Parliament and rapporteur for Turkey.

Sinan Ülgen

Sinan Ülgen is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe.