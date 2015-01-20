Supporting Myanmar’s Economic Development

The economic and social development challenges facing Myanmar are enormous and require sustained support from its international development partners. The country needs sound diagnostics, well-sequenced economic reforms, increased public and private investment, and steady development of its institutions and human capital.

Asian Development Bank Vice President Stephen Groff discussed the challenges that lie ahead for Myanmar up to and beyond this year’s elections, and recommended how the international development community can best support Myanmar’s future. Carnegie’s Vikram Nehru moderated.

Stephen P. Groff

Stephen P. Groff is vice president of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). He is responsible for the full range of ADB's operations in East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific.

Vikram Nehru

Vikram Nehru is a senior associate in the Carnegie Asia Program where he focuses on the economic, political, and strategic issues confronting Asia, particularly Southeast Asia.