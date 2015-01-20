event

Supporting Myanmar’s Economic Development

Tue. January 20th, 2015
Washington, DC

The economic and social development challenges facing Myanmar are enormous and require sustained support from its international development partners. The country needs sound diagnostics, well-sequenced economic reforms, increased public and private investment, and steady development of its institutions and human capital. 

Asian Development Bank Vice President Stephen Groff discussed the challenges that lie ahead for Myanmar up to and beyond this year’s elections, and recommended how the international development community can best support Myanmar’s future. Carnegie’s Vikram Nehru moderated.

Stephen P. Groff

Stephen P. Groff is vice president of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). He is responsible for the full range of ADB's operations in East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific.

Vikram Nehru

Vikram Nehru is a senior associate in the Carnegie Asia Program where he focuses on the economic, political, and strategic issues confronting Asia, particularly Southeast Asia.

Political ReformEconomyTradeSoutheast AsiaMyanmarNorth America
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Stephen Groff

Stephen P. Groff is vice-president (Operations 2) of Asian Development Bank (ADB). He is responsible for the full range of ADB's operations in East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific.

Vikram Nehru

Former Nonresident Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Nehru was a nonresident senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. An expert on development economics, growth, poverty reduction, debt sustainability, governance, and the performance and prospects of East Asia, his research focuses on the economic, political, and strategic issues confronting Asia, particularly Southeast Asia.