Thieves of State Q&A

Tue. January 20th, 2015

Sarah Chayes participated in a Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ to discuss her new book, Thieves of State: Why Corruption Threatens Global Security. Chayes took questions from Reddit users about corruption around the globe, her experience working in corrupt environments, and why corruption is a security issue that needs practical solutions. Chayes also discussed her past work in Afghanistan and the process behind writing Thieves of State.

Sarah Chayes

Sarah Chayes is a senior associate in the Democracy and Rule of Law and South Asia programs at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She came to Carnegie after a decade living and working in Kandahar, Afghanistan, and service as special assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. She is the author of the new book, Thieves of State: Why Corruption Threatens Global Security.

Sarah Chayes

Former Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Sarah Chayes is internationally recognized for her innovative thinking on corruption and its implications. Her work explores how severe corruption can help prompt such crises as terrorism, revolutions and their violent aftermaths, and environmental degradation.