event
Crisis in Ukraine, One Year On

Tue. February 10th, 2015
UK Permanent Representation to the EU

After a serious escalation of violence in eastern Ukraine, civilian casualties are growing, and embattled cities are collapsing as the region continues to destabilize. A careful and collective EU policy response is needed to find a resolution to the war now raging in Europe’s Eastern neighborhood.

Carnegie Europe was honored to host UK Minister for Europe David Lidington for a speech and Q&A discussion on the EU’s approach to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and its relationship with Russia. Jan Techau, director of Carnegie Europe, moderated.

David Lidington

David Lidington is the UK minister for Europe.

Jan Techau

Jan Techau is the director of Carnegie Europe.

Foreign PolicyEurope
Jan Techau

Former Director, Carnegie Europe

Techau was the director of Carnegie Europe, the European center of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Techau works on EU integration and foreign policy, transatlantic affairs, and German foreign and security policy.