Maidan Film Screening

Maidan is a 2014 documentary from the acclaimed Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa. From a protest to a movement to a full-scale revolution, the film chronicles the events that took place on Independence Square in Kyiv last winter. According to the New York Times, “Maidan is a film of scale and immediacy, finding artistry, for better or worse, in bearing witness.” One year after the overthrow of President Yanukovych, Carnegie invites you to join a screening of Maidan and to a discussion reflecting on the dramatic events that led to the current crisis in relations between Russia and the West. The film will be shown in Ukrainian with English subtitles.

Following the screening, BuzzFeed’s Max Seddon and the Wall Street Journal’s Philip Shishkin—two reporters who have covered the conflict from eastern Ukraine over the past year—will discuss the film and the crisis. The discussion will be off the record. Light refreshments will be served.

Max Seddon

Max Seddon is a Kyiv-based foreign correspondent for BuzzFeed who has covered the crisis in Ukraine since the early days of the EuroMaidan movement. He is a former Associated Press correspondent in Moscow.

Philip Shishkin

Philip Shishkin is a foreign-policy reporter in the Wall Street Journal’s Washington bureau. He previously covered the war in Ukraine, and before that had been stationed in Iraq, Turkey, and Brussels. He has also covered Afghanistan and Central Asia.