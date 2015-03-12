event

Does India’s Budget Deliver?

Thu. March 12th, 2015
Washington, DC

India’s latest budget has generated huge interest in its ability to set the country on a path of sustained and rapid growth. Will budget efforts to reorient India’s public finances create sufficient momentum for new investment and broad-based growth? Are there other game changers in the budget that will lay the foundations for better economic governance and create momentum for the future?

Ajay Chhibber addressed these issues in the context of recent economic trends in India. Carnegie's Ashley J. Tellis moderated.

Ajay Chhibber

Ajay Chhibber is a visiting scholar at the George Washington University’s Institute of International Economic Policy. He was India’s first director general of independent evaluation with the status of minister of state. Prior to this, he was UN assistant secretary-general and assistant administrator at the United Nations Development Program and served in senior positions at the World Bank.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace specializing in international security, defense, and Asian strategic issues.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
