Iran: Lessons from History

Since Iran’s 1979 revolution the Islamic Republic has at various points appeared to be on the cusp of transformation, only to see positive change stymied. Could a potential nuclear deal strengthen the country’s civil society and private sector and bring about meaningful political reform? Ali Ansari and Nazila Fathi discussed lessons from Iran’s history to try to better ascertain its future. Carnegie’s Karim Sadjadpour moderated.

Ali Ansari

Ali Ansari is one of the foremost historians of Iran. He is currently professor and director of the Institute of Iranian Studies at the University of St. Andrews.

Nazila Fathi

Nazila Fathi is the former New York Times correspondent in Tehran and author of The Lonely War.

Karim Sadjadpour

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.