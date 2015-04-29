event

Urbanization in India: Challenges and Opportunities for Growth

Wed. April 29th, 2015
Washington, DC

Urban areas are integral to India’s growth and development, accounting for well over half of the country’s GDP and representing an ever-growing percentage of its population. However, the country’s urban transformation presents several challenges and opportunities, ranging from environmental sustainability to adequate transportation and infrastructure. In turn, these challenges demand innovative policy responses, among them effective financing, reliable service delivery, and responsive governance institutions.

In a forum co-sponsored by The Asia Foundation, Isher Judge Ahluwalia discussed the findings of two new books, Transforming Our Cities: Postcards of Change and a coedited volume, Urbanization in India: Challenges, Opportunities and the Way Forward. Carnegie’s Milan Vaishnav moderated.

Isher Judge Ahluwalia

Isher Judge Ahluwalia is chairperson of the board of governors for the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), a leading think tank, based in New Delhi, engaged in policy-oriented research.  She is The Asia Foundation’s 2015 Chang-lin Tien Distinguished Visitor.

Milan Vaishnav

Milan Vaishnav is an associate in the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on issues concerning the political economy of India.

EconomyTradeSouth AsiaIndia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
