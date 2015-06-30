event

Q&A on Iran Nuclear Deal Negotiations

Tue. June 30th, 2015

George Perkovich participated in a Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ to discuss the Iran nuclear deal negotiations. Perkovich discussed the process and players’ goals in the negotiations, and what a potential deal may mean for the region and more globally. In addition, Perkovich also discussed the role of nuclear weapons and deterrence across the globe.

Click here to read the full AMA.   

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.