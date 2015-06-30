Q&A on Iran Nuclear Deal Negotiations

George Perkovich participated in a Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ to discuss the Iran nuclear deal negotiations. Perkovich discussed the process and players’ goals in the negotiations, and what a potential deal may mean for the region and more globally. In addition, Perkovich also discussed the role of nuclear weapons and deterrence across the globe.

Click here to read the full AMA.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He works primarily on nuclear strategy and nonproliferation issues, and on South Asian security.