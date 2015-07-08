event

India’s Evolving Nuclear Force and Doctrine

Wed. July 8th, 2015
Washington, D.C.

India stands at a new juncture in its nuclear development. New Delhi is unveiling ballistic missiles of ever-greater range, while its nuclear-armed submarine fleet is finally taking operational form with the launch of the Arihant. Despite these developments, India’s nuclear doctrine has not been officially updated since 2003. What is the future direction of India’s doctrine? Will India continue to adhere to a force posture informed by credible minimum deterrence? What are the potential implications for India’s relationships with the United States, Pakistan, China, and the global nonproliferation regime?

Frank O’Donnell and Yogesh Joshi discussed current Indian perspectives on these questions and more. Carnegie’s George Perkovich moderated.

Frank O’Donnell

Frank O’Donnell is a Ph.D. candidate in defense studies at King’s College London. 

Yogesh Joshi

Yogesh Joshi is a Ph.D. candidate in the Center for International Politics, Organization and Disarmament at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Frank O'Donnell

Frank O’Donnell is a nonresident fellow with Stimson’s South Asia Program. His areas of expertise include nuclear doctrine and posture development, conventional military modernization, and national security policymaking processes in Southern Asia.

Yogesh Joshi

Yogesh Joshi is a research fellow at the Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore. His research focuses on contemporary Indian foreign and national security policy, with an emphasis on Indo-Pacific’s balance of power, evolution of India’s military power and its approach to use of force in international relations. Before joining ISAS, Dr Joshi was a MacArthur and Stanton Nuclear Postdoctoral Fellow at the Center for International Security and Cooperation, Stanford University, USA.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.