Oil Price Trends and Global Implications

The sharp drop in oil prices is one of the most important global economic developments over the past year. While oil’s long term price outlook remains highly uncertain, a substantial part of its decline is expected to persist into the medium term. Aasim M. Husain discussed implications of these developments for the global economy and financial markets, as well as recommended policy responses for key country groups. He was joined by Mark Finley and Uri Dadush to discuss market trends as well as their economic and political implications for oil-exporting and oil-importing countries. Carnegie’s Michele Dunne moderated. A light breakfast will be served.

Aasim M. Husain

Aasim M. Husain is a deputy director in the Middle East and Central Asia department of the International Monetary Fund, and the chair of the International Monetary Fund Interdepartmental Oil Group.

Uri Dadush

Uri Dadush is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He focuses on trends in the global economy.

Mark Finley

Mark Finley is general manager for global energy markets and U.S. economics at BP.

Michele Dunne

Michele Dunne is a senior associate in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on political and economic change in Arab countries as well as U.S. policy in the Middle East.