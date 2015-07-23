Strategic Stability in South Asia: A Bridge Too Far?

The fragile security environment in South Asia is marked by territorial disputes, radical extremism, and nuclear weapons. The next major terrorist strike with credible evidence of Pakistani sponsorship could force India to retaliate militarily, with uncertain consequences. Gurmeet Kanwal and Monika Chansoria discussed the implications of the current security competition in the region for strategic stability. Carnegie’s Ashley J. Tellis moderated.

Brigadier Gurmeet Kanwal

Brigadier Gurmeet Kanwal (Retd) is an adjunct fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), and former director of the Center for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) in New Delhi. He commanded an infantry brigade on the Line of Control (Operation Parakram, 2001–2003) and an artillery regiment in counterinsurgency operations in Kashmir Valley (Operation Rakshak, 1993–1994).

Monika Chansoria

Monika Chansoria is a senior fellow at the Center for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) in New Delhi. She holds a Ph.D. in international relations from the School of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, and has been a recipient of the Hérmes Post-Doctoral Fellowship at the Center for International Studies and Research in Paris.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace specializing in international security, defense, and Asian strategic issues.