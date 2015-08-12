Thailand and the Changing Geopolitical Dynamics of Southeast Asia

In the Asia-Pacific, economic development and interconnectivity is growing alongside increasing tensions between neighbor states. This is no clearer than in the fight for building Thailand’s infrastructure. Nobuhiro Aizawa discussed how Thailand’s 2014 coup and competing infrastructure bids are altering the geopolitics and international relations of Southeast Asia. Abigail Friedman offered comment, and Carnegie’s James L. Schoff moderated.

Nobuhiro Aizawa

Nobuhiro Aizawa is an associate professor at Kyushu University and a specialist on Southeast Asian politics. Prior to joining Kyushu University, he was a researcher at the Institute of Developing Economies at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

Abigail Friedman

Abigail Friedman is the founder and CEO of The Wisteria Group, an international advisory firm with a particular focus on Asia and Europe. Prior to this, she served as a U.S. diplomat for over twenty-five years and as senior advisor to The Asia Foundation.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior associate in Carnegie’s Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japanese relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking. Follow him on Twitter @SchoffJ.