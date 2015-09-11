Myanmar in Transition: A Conversation with Daniel Russel

Fresh from a trip to Yangon and Naypyidaw, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia and the Pacific gave an update on policy toward Myanmar as the country gears up for historic elections. Carnegie’s Vikram Nehru moderated.

This event is part of Carnegie’s “Myanmar Votes 2015” project which is being co-sponsored by the Asia Society Policy Institute and the Southeast Asian Studies Program of the Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies.

Daniel Russel

Daniel Russel is the assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs and is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service. Prior to his appointment as assistant secretary in July 2013, Russel served at the White House as special assistant to the president and National Security Council senior director for Asian affairs.

Vikram Nehru

Vikram Nehru is a senior associate in Carnegie’s Asia Program where he focuses his research on the economic, political, and strategic issues confronting Asia, particularly Southeast Asia. Follow him on Twitter @VikramNehru.