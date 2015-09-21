Sectarianism and Conflict in the Middle East, September, 21, 2015

Shia-Sunni sectarianism is one of the factors driving instability in the Middle East. Emile Hokayem, senior fellow for Middle East Security at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, discussed the impact of sectarianism at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

Carnegie’s Alexey Malashenko moderated.

Emile Hokayem

Emile Hokayem is the senior fellow for Middle East Security at the International Institute for Strategic Studies based out of its Middle East office in Manama, Bahrain.

Alexey Malashenko

Alexey Malashenko is chair of the Carnegie Moscow Center’s Religion, Society, and Security Program.